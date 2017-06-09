NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Kyle Larson winning the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 3, the tally of NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars getting to victory lane, so far, in 2017 continues to stand at two — Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed. Cole Custer was the highest-finishing series regular at Dover, finishing fourth, followed by Reed in fifth.

Darrell Wallace Jr. did claim a playoff point with a stage two win, with Roush Fenway Racing planning to shutter its No. 6 team (with Wallace as driver) after Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Meanwhile, Wallace moves on to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to serve as substitute driver for Aric Almirola at Richard Petty Motorsports.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series standings after last weekend’s Drover race and heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono:

1. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Elliott Sadler — 375 points, 2 playoff points

4. William Byron — 318 points, 1 playoff point

5. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 291 points, 1 playoff point

6. Daniel Hemric — 283 points, 1 playoff point

7. Brennan Poole — 263 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 255 points, 0 playoff points

9. Michael Annett — 248 points, 0 playoff points

10. Cole Custer — 242 points, 0 playoff points

11. Blake Koch — 227 points, 0 playoff points

12. Dakoda Armstrong — 209 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)