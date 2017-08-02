NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on July 29 was a standalone race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so series regulars didn’t have to contend with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers like Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, etc. Instead, they had to contend with a part-timer in a Joe Gibbs Racing entry — Ryan Preece.

After giving up a full-time ride with a team classified as underfunded, Preece took a very limited deal with JGR for 2017, and on Saturday, he parlayed his second start of the season into his first-career win in the series. As a part-time driver, though, Preece is not eligible for a 2017 playoff slot.

William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed remain as the only championship-eligible drivers to get to victory lane, so far, in 2017, led by three-race winner Byron. Allgaier and Reed, meanwhile, have a win apiece.

Preece also took a stage win at Iowa, winning the opening stage of the race. Title-eligible driver Allgaier garnered a playoff point by winning stage two.

Byron and Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler remains the points leader with a 54-point cushion on second-place Byron. The three JRM teammate continue to hold down the top-three spots in points.

Here’s a look a the standings after Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway:

1. William Byron — 3 wins, 17 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 8 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Sadler — 707 points, 5 playoff points

5. Brennan Poole — 518 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 488 points, 1 playoff point

7. Cole Custer — 474 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 436 points, 0 playoff points

9. Dakoda Armstrong — 388 points, 0 playoff points

10. Blake Koch — 374 points, 1 playoff point

11. Michael Annett — 371 points, 0 playoff points

12. Brendan Gaughan — 353 points, 1 playoff point

____________

13. J.J. Yelled — 339 points, 0 playoff points

14. Ryan Sieg — 337 spornst, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexamienr and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)