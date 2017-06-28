NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

After just missing out on his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win by 0.012 seconds the previous race weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, William Byron captured that win June 24 in the American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway Newton. With that win, he joined a small club of 2017 race winners among Xfinity Series championship drivers. It’s a club so elite it only has two other members — Ryan Reed and Justin Allgaier.

Byron also collected points throughout the race with top-five stage finishes in both of the first two stages of the race, but he’s still at a significant deficit to JR Motorsports teammates and the top-two drivers in points — Allgaier and Elliott Sadler. JR Motorsports has claim to the top-three positions in the points standings.

Aside from Byron’s five playoff points for the win, the only other driver to collect playoff points Saturday night was Brendan Gaughan with his stage two win. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Christopher Bell won the first stage.

Here’s a look at the standings after the American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway:

1. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. William Byron — 1 win, 6 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Sadler — 502 points, 3 playoff points

5. Daniel Hemric — 356 points, 1 playoff point

6. Brennan Poole — 336 points, 0 playoff points

7. Cole Custer — 322 points, 0 playoff points

8. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 321 points, 0 playoff points (no longer running full season)

9. Matt Tifft — 310 points, 0 playoff points

10. Michael Annett — 304 points, 0 playoff points

11. Dakota Armstrong — 276 points, 0 playoff points

12. Blake Koch — 275 points — 0 playoff points

13. Ryan Sieg — 251 points, 0 playoff points

__________

14. Brendan Gaughan — 249 points, 1 playoff points

15. JJ Yeley — 225 points, 0 playoff points

