NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers were denied victory lane and playoff points in Saturday’s rain-delayed Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, with Kyle Busch taking the race win and Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney claiming stage wins.

Meanwhile, Elliott Sadler maintained his points lead with a 12th-place finish, as JR Motorsports maintains its stranglehold on the top-three in the points standings. Sadler’s JR teammates William Byron and Justin Allgaier are second and third in points. Byron and Allgaier also are two of only three winners among series regulars, so far, this season, with Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed being the other. Byron is the only two-time winner. With this wins, Byron is the only driver with double digits in the playoff-point column with 11. Allgaier had seven and Sadler four, while Reed has five for his win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway at the start of the season. No other driver has more than one.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway:

1. William Byron — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Sadler — 578 points, 4 playoff points

5. Daniel Hemric — 396 points, 1 playoff point

6. Brennan Poole — 395 points, 0 playoff points

7. Cole Custer — 368 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 357 points, 0 playoff points

9. Dakoda Armstrong — 338 points, 0 playoff points

10. Michael Annett — 334 points, 0 playoff points

11. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 321 points, 0 playoff points (no longer running full season)

12. Blake Koch — 300 points, 1 playoff point

__________

13. Brendan Gaughan — 278 points, 1 playoff point

14. Ryan Sieg — 272 points, 0 playoff points

15. J.J. Yelled — 261 points, 0 playoff points

