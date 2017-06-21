NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Michigan International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin’s win of the Irish Hills 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on June 17 continued a trend of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in Xfinity Series victory lane. As a result, the wins tally for Xfinity championship-eligible drivers remains at two — one each for Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed, leaving most of the provisional playoff positions to be set by points.

As far as points go, JR Motorsports teammates Allgaier and Elliott Sadler lead the way, with Sadler taking the lead from Allgaier at Michigan, courtesy of a third-place finish. Sadler also was a stage winner at MIS, adding another point to his playoff-point total.

Here’s a look at the standings after last Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway:

1. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Elliott Sadler — 460 points, 3 playoff points

4. William Byron — 388 points, 1 playoff point

5. Daniel Hemric — 339 points, 1 playoff point

6. Brennan Poole — 326 points, 0 playoff points

7. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 321 points, 1 playoff point

8. Cole Custer — 309 points, 0 playoff points

9. Matt Tifft — 295 points, 0 playoff points

10. Michael Annett — 273 points, 0 playoff points

11. Blake Koch — 263 points, 0 playoff points

12. Dakoda Armstrong — 243 points, 0 playoff points

__________

13. Brendan Gaughan — 228 points, 0 playoff points

14. Ryan Sieg — 212 points, 0 playoff points

15. J.Y. Yeley — 197 points, 0 playoff points

