NASCAR Xfinity: standings after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Overton’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was dominated by a trio of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, with Kyle Busch winning the race and Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson taking stage wins. As a result, playoff points weren’t earned by Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the JR Motorsports trio of Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier maintained their positions in the top-three of the points standings, separated from each other by significant cushions and, as a trio, dramatically ahead of the rest of the competition. The lowest of the three, Allgaier, is more than 100 points behind the next driver in line, Brennan Poole.

Also, Byron and Allgaier are playoff locks with race wins, Byron with two and Allgaier with one. the only other title-eligible driver with a 2017 win, so far, is Ryan Reed.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

1. William Byron — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff point

4. Elliott Sadler — 620 points, 4 playoff points

5. Brennan Poole — 428 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 421 points, 1 playoff point

7. Cole Custer — 396 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 387 points, 0 playoff points

9. Michael Annett — 355 points, 0 playoff points

10. Dakoda Armstrong — 351 points, 0 playoff points

11. Blake Koch — 324 points, 1 playoff point

12. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 321 points, 0 playoff points (no longer running full season)

13. Brendan Gaughan — 298 points, 1 playoff point

__________

14. Ryan Sieg — 289 points, 0 playoff points

15. J.J. Yelled — 283 points, 0 playoff points

16. Ross Chastain — 272 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)