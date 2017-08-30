NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeremy Clements and his Jeremy Clements Racing team’s win of the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Sunday put the driver into the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs with three races remaining in the Xfinity regular season. He’s one of only four series championship-eligible drivers to be locked into the playoffs by virtue of race wins, joining the likes of JR Motorsports teammates William Byron and Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed. Byron is the only series multi-race winner, so far, with three trips to victory lane.

Meanwhile, the JR Motorsports trio of Elliott Sadler, Byron and Allgaier continue to maintain the top-three positions in the points standings, heading into the final three regular-season races. They’ve built up a sizable lead on fourth-place driver Brennan Poole, as Poole sits in fourth, 76 points behind third-place Allgaier.

With three races remaining in the regular season, nine playoff slots remain for drivers to get in on points, provided there aren’t any new winners in the final regular-season stretch.

Dakoda Armstring is the driver in the 12th position, points-wise, but as of now, he’s on the outside looking in, as Clements’ win would move him up into a playoff spot from his current position of 17th in points. Brendan Gaughan, 11th in points, is the driver on the proverbial bubble, but he’s only four points ahead of Armstrong. Points margins are close near the bottom of playoff territory, as Michael Annett is only seven points ahead of Gaughan, even though race winner Reed is wedged between them.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series standings after the Johnsonville 180 at Road America:

William Byron — 3 wins, 17 playoff points

Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 8 playoff points

Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

Jeremy Clements — 1 win, 5 playoff points

Elliott Sadler — 838 points, 5 playoff points

Brennan Poole — 634 points, 0 playoff points

Daniel Hemric — 633 points, 2 playoff points

Cole Custer — 562 points, 0 playoff points

Matt Tifft — 557 points, 0 playoff points

Blake Koch — 485 points, 2 playoff points

Michael Annett — 470 points, 0 playoff points

Brendan Gaughan — 463 points, 1 playoff point

Dakoda Armstrong — 459 points, 0 playoff points

J.J. Yeley — 411 points, 0 playoff points

Ross Chastain — 409 points, 0 playoff points.

