NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Aric Almirola winning the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed remain as the two NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers with wins in the series, nine races into the 2017 season.

Allgaier wasn’t the winner at the checkered flag Saturday, but he was up front at the end of the second stage to add another playoff point to his collection.

Meanwhile, Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler, leads in points, despite not yet having made a trip to victory lane this season.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series standings after nine race:

1. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Elliott Sadler — 330 points, 2 playoff points

4. William Byron — 252 points, 1 playoff point

5. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 235 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 229 points, 1 playoff point

7. Michael Annett — 224 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 216 points, 0 playoff points

9. Blake Koch — 202 points, 0 playoff points

10. Brennan Poole — 193 points, 0 playoff points

11, Dakoda Armstrong — 174 points, 0 playoff points

12. Cole Custer — 165 points, 0 playoff points

__________

13. Ryan Sieg — 145 points, 0 playoff points

14. J.J. Yeley — 140 points, 0 playoff points

15. Brandon Jones — 133 points, 0 playoff points

