NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars remain winless in the Round of Eight of the 2017 series playoffs, heading into the Nov. 11 race at Phoenix International Raceway, the second-to-last race of the season and the last race of the round. All four Championship Four spots remain up front grabs among the eight drivers remaining in the playoffs.

The JR Motorsports trio of Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier continue to occupy the top-three positions in the standings, much as they have all season. With a fourth-place race finish and points earned in each of the first two stages, Sadler took possession of the points lead.

Joining the JRM trio as provisionally in is bubble driver Brennan Poole, but he’s just barely in, five points ahead of fifth-place driver Matt Tifft.

The Xfinity Series standings are close throughout, as the only double-digit gap between drivers is the 15-point marting between third-place driver Allgaier and fourth-place Poole and another 15-point cushion seventh-place driver Daniel Hemric has on eighth-place Ryan Reed.

Reed, though, is 33 points out, as that’s the margin Poole has over him.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series championship standings after the O’Reilly 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

1. Elliott Sadler, 3103 points

2. William Byron, 3098

3. Justin Allgaier, 3094

4. Brennan Poole, 3079

____________________

5. Matt Tifft, 3074

6. Cole Custer, 3066

7. Daniel Hemric, 3061

8. Ryan Reed, 3046

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).