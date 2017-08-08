NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers dominated the Zippo 200 at The Glen NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Saturday, led by race winner Kyle Busch. Cup regulars also took wins in the first two stages of the race, with Brad Keselowski winning the first stage and Paul Menard the second.

Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Blake Koch were the only three Xfinity Series regulars to earn championship, or regular-season, points in both of the opening stages, and Allgaier was the leader among that group, with a fifth in stage one and sixth in the second stage. He also was the highest-finishing series regular in fourth. Allgaier, though, is a lock for a playoff spot with a win this season.

Meanwhile, points leader and Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, was fifth at the end of stage two for some regular-season points.

The JRM trio of Sadler, William Byron and Allgaier continue to hold the top-three spots in the points standings, with Allgaier and Byron locked into the playoffs with race wins. Byron leads the way with three wins.

Still, late in the regular season, the only other race-winning driver among the Xfinity Series championship-eligible camp, aside from the JRM duo of Byron and Allgaier, is Daytona race winner Ryan Reed. Six races remain in the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s road-course race at Mid-Ohio in Lexington.

Here’s a look at the standings after Saturday’s Zippo 200:

1. William Byron — 3 wins, 17 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 8 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Sadler — 732 points, 5 playoff points

5. Brennan Poole — 541 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 520 points, 1 playoff point

7. Cole Custer — 503 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 460 points, 0 playoff points

9. Dakoda Armstrong — 404 points, 0 playoff points

10. Blake Koch — 394 points, 1 playoff point

11. Michael Annett — 392 points, 0 playoff point

12. Brendan Gaughan — 383 points, 1 playoff point

__________

13. Ryan Sieg — 347 points 0 playoff points

14. J.J. Yeley — 340 points, 0 playoff points

15. Ross Chastain — 335 points, 0 playoff points

