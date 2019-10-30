NASCAR Xfinity: Stefan Parsons joins JD Motorsports for Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stefan Parsons will drive the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. It will be Parson’s sixth-career Xfinity Series start, his first with JD Motorsports.

“I’m really thankful to Johnny Davis and everybody involved with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for giving me the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 15 Chevrolet this weekend,” Parsons said. “Johnny and his team have come a long way in a short span of time, and I am eager to see what we can do at Texas. Hopefully, we are able to close out the season on a strong note.”

All five of Parsons’ previous Xfinity races came this season with B.J. McLeod Motorsports, owned by JD Motorsports driver B.J. McLeod. So, for the Texas race, Parson’s former boss in his previous races will be his teammate. McLeod will drive the No. 4 entry at Texas.

Parsons’ career-best finish in an Xfinity Series race was a 12th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July. The No. 15 has a season-best race finish of 16th with McLeod in the car at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Parsons also have four-career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts — two in 2018 and two this season. His best-career finish in a Truck Series race was a 17th at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).