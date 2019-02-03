NASCAR Xfinity: Stephen Leicht returns to full-time status

WEST ALLIS, WI – JUNE 20: Stephen Leicht, driver of the #29 Holiday Inn Chevrolet, stops to sign an autograph before practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series NorthernTool.com 250 on June 20, 2009 at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stephen Leicht plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019 as driver of the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet. It’ll be Leicht’s first full-time season in the series since 2007 and his second-career full-time season in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

“I know Johnny (Davis, car owner) has very competitive equipment, and it’s been a while since I’ve been in equipment that is very competitive,” Leicht said. “The first portion of the year will be getting through the West Coast Swing, picking up speed, getting used to my crew chief and building some chemistry and getting the strongest finishes we can. Just looking forward to getting back into the swing of full-time racing and being able to get every ounce of speed out of the car that you can, especially early in the race runs, and haven’t really been used to doing (that) in the past few years. Just excited to have the chance of being competitive again.”

Leicht will have teammates in Garrett Smithley, who’ll continue with the team as driver of the No. 0, and Ross Chastain, who’ll drive the No. 4 Chevrolet in 30 of the 33 races that make up the 2019 schedule. B.J. McLeod also is expected to start the season with JD Motorsports as driver of the No. 15, but that seat may go to a different driver with adequate financial backing.

Leicht competed in 17 Xfinity Series races last season, the last four for McLeod. His best finish in 2018 was a 15th in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. In all, Leicht has 99-career Xfinity Series starts, including a win at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2007. He also has three-career top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes.

