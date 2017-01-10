NASCAR Xfinity: Stephen Leicht returns with Obaika Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stephen Leicht will return to the NASCAR national-level stage in 2017, driving the No. 77 Obaika Racing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series. The race team tweeted the news on Tuesday.

“Former Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year, Stephen Leicht, will drive the No. 77 Obaika Vroom Brands Chevrolet. Welcome to the team @sleicht29 !” read a tweet from Obaika Racing’s official Twitter account ( @ObaikaRacing ).

Leicht also took to social media to report the news.

“Well there’s no hiding it now,” Leicht posted on Facebook. “I will be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season starting in Daytona with Obaika Racing!!! So excited!”

Leicht last appeared, in competition mode, in any of NASCAR’s national series in 2012. He ran 15 races in the Sprint Cup Series, now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, that year and claimed 2012 Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year honors.

Leicht also made most recent five of his 76-career Xfinity (then-Nationwide) Series starts in 2012.

He ran only one full season in the series — 2007. That year, Leicht claimed his only career Xfinity win, getting to victory lane in a Yates Racing Ford at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Leicht competed, at least on a part-time basis, in the Xfinity Series from 2005 through 2009. He was absent from the circuit before returning for five races in 2012. In addition to the Kentucky win, his Xfinity Series stats include three top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes.

