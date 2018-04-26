NASCAR Xfinity: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes restrictor-plate racing for the second time in 2018 with Saturday’s running of the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. This weekend’s race will be a companion event to Sunday’s Geico 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Sparks Energy 300 is the third race of the four-race Dash 4 Cash program, with Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric vying for the Talladega $100,000 bonus. Also, as a Dash 4 Cash race, Cup Series drivers aren’t on the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race. As a result, Aric Almirola will not defend his win from a year ago.

Forty-two drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, so barring withdrawals, two drivers/teams will be on the outside looking in after Saturday morning’s qualifying session.

Qualifying is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT (local time) Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 2 p.m. Qualify will be shown live on FS1, while the race will air on FOX.