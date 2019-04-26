NASCAR Xfinity: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After taking the Easter weekend off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for Saturday’s MoneyLion 300. The Talladega race will be the ninth of the season for the Xfinity Series but the third in the four-race Dash 4 Cash program.

Series regulars Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick will be the four drivers vying for the D4C $100,000 bonus Saturday, courtesy of their finishes the last time the Xfinity Series was in action at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, just as the Talladega race finishing order will determine the four drivers who’ll contend for the final Dash 4 Cash bonus the following weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

With The Talladega race being a part of the D4C program, no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the 37-driver entry list for Saturday’s race. There also isn’t a former Talladega winner on the list. Spencer Gallagher won last year’s MoneyLion 300 but retired from driving at the end of the 2018 season.

Qualifying is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

