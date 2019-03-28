NASCAR Xfinity: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a week off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300. Saturday’s race is the sixth race of the 2019 season.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for the Texas race, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. Busch has already made three Xfinity Series starts this season, resulting in two wins. But this weekend’s race with be Keselowski’s first Xfinity Series race of the season, as Team Penske fields a second car, the No. 12.

Another Penske Cup Series regular, Ryan Blaney, is the defending winner of the My Bariatric Solutions, but he won’t be in the Xfinity Series race at TMS this go around. Xfinity regular Cole Custer is the most recent series winner at Texas, winning there last November.

Qualifying for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. CT Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately noon. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below is the entry list for the My Bariatric Solutions:

