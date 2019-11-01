NASCAR Xfinity: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The end of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is near, as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, the third-to-last race of the season and the second of the three-race round of eighth.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch is the most recent TMS winner in Xfinity Series competition, but Xfinity regular and playoff driver Cole Custer won there in 2017. Custer is the only Xfinity Series regular will an Xfinity Series Texas win on his resume.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. Qualifying may be seen live on CNBC. The race will be shown on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

