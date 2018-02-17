NASCAR Xfinity: three team members ejected at Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison and car chief Mike Scearce, along with Mike Harmon’s crew chief Robert Scott were ejected from the garage area of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, prior to Xfinity Series qualifying for the day’s PowerShares QQQ 300 season-opener.

Dillon’s team members were ejected because of suspension problems discovered during pre-qualifying inspection. Harmon’s crew chief was ejected because his car failed inspection four times. Neither Dillon nor Harmon were allowed to qualify for the race.

Dillon, though, did make the race because of owner points. Harmon, meanwhile, did not make the race.

More penalties may come for Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team and Harmon’s No. 74 team next week.

