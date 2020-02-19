NASCAR Xfinity: Timmy Hill’s team penalized

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Timmy Hill poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 66 MBM Motorsports team of Timmy Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was heavily penalized, because the car had body filler on its front bumper at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, ahead of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series season opener.

Crew chief Sebastion Laforge was suspended for six races, and the team was fined $50,000 and docked 75 car owner points, according to a tweet from NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass).

Once the team put a bumper that was legal by NASCAR rules on the car, Hill was allowed to qualify for and contest the Saturday race. He finished third after starting 26th.

Car owner Carl Long was absent from NASCAR for several years as a result of a $200,000 fine for an illegal motor at the 2009 Sprint Showdown at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway when he was a driver/owner. He able to return in 2017 after paying that fine.

