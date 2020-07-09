NASCAR Xfinity: Tommy Joe Martins’ crew chief suspended

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 04: Jeb Burton, driver of the #8 LS Tractor Chevrolet, leads the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Johnson, crew chief on the No. 44 Martins Motorsports team of Tommy Joe Martins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been suspended for the next Xfinity Series race, scheduled for Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway. The suspension is a result of the rear axle fell out of the car during the Pennzoil 150 road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited a violation of section 12.5.2.7.4e (loss or separation of improperly installed rear axle) of the 2020 rule book. The axle fell out of the car just past lap 50, leaving a trail of fluid on the track. Martins was credited with a 38th-place finish.

Also after the Indianapolis race, Brian Wilson, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team of driver Austin Cindric, was fined $5,000, because the No. 22 car had a lug nut loose or missing during a post-race inspection. Cindric finished fifth in the Pennzoil 150.

The NASCAR Cup Series also raced at IMS last weekend, running the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on the oval course. No penalties were issued to Cup Series teams after that race.

