NASCAR Xfinity: Tommy Joe Martins, Martins Motorsports go full-time

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 18: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tommy Joe Martins poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Driver Tommy Joe Martins and the Martins Motorsports team owned by his father Curtis Martin expect to run the full 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Rodney Riessen has joined the team as a co-owner. The 2020 season will be the first complete Xfinity Series season for both driver and team, and they will enter a No. 44 Chevrolet.

“It’s so exciting,” Tommy Joe Martins said, “Extremely nerve wracking but also really exciting. We’ve learned so much over these last few years about this series and the business as a whole. I’ve improved a lot as a driver. Having Rodney as a partner in this thing is a game changer. He’s just as passionate about the success of this team as dad and I are.”

Martins ran part-time in the Xfinity Series in 2014 and yearly since 2017. He contested 18 of the 33 races last year. In 57-career starts, he has a best finish of 14th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for his father’s team in 2014. The last couple of season’s he drove cars for McLeod Motorsports and MBM Motorsports and finished 17th in his most recent Xfinity races at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway in November.

Martins also has 28 races of experience in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, most recently in 2017.

The 2014 Xfinity Series season was the only season of competition for Martins Motorsports in that series, contesting 11 races, all with Martins behind the wheel. The team also has fielded entries in 32 Truck Series races between 2009 and 2011 for drivers including Martins, J.R. Heffner, Austin Wayne Self, Brandon Brown and Matt Mills.

“We’ve done this before; we know how hard it is,” Martins said. “We’ve done it right, and we’ve done it wrong. The biggest difference this time is my experience and the school of hard knocks both my dad and Rodney have had to learn from to get to this point. We’ve also got some great partners with Diamond Gusset, AAN Adjusters, and a few others that, hopefully, we’ll be announcing very soon. Everyone is all in to make this thing work.”

