NASCAR Xfinity: Tommy Joe Martins moves to MBM Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 18: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tommy Joe Martins poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Joe Martins is trading one part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series ride for another. The July 20 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was his last as a driver for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. He’ll begin driving for MBM Motorsports at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 3. Martins isn’t entered for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“I have been with B.J. McLeod Motorsports for about three years now, since the middle of 2017, and today, this going to be my last race with the team,” Martins said at NHMS. “It’s tough for me. As a driver of a small team, I kind of found an identity with B.J., and he has created a lot of opportunities for me, so I just wanted to say thank you to him.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports has three cars/drivers on the preliminary entry list for the Iowa race — Matt Mills in the No. 5, Vinnie Miller in the No. 78 and Stefan Parsons in the No. 99.

Martins cited more opportunities as a reason for the change.

“I think it creates more opportunities,” Martins said. “He (MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long) has got four cars. B.J. has three. As you know, I have been relatively part time; this is only my ninth start, and we are pretty far into the season. B.J. has a business. He operates his third car as an all-star car, toting it up for funded drivers. It has limited my opportunities quite a bit.”

In his nine Xfinity races, so far, this season, Martins has a best finish of 18th at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. That finish is one of just two in the top-20. Martins has 48-career Xfinity Series starts between 2014 and 2019 without a top-10 finish. Martins also has 28 starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the last three coming in 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).