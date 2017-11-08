NASCAR Xfinity: Tony Stewart hints at running road-course races

By AMANDA VINCENT

During a press conference to announce Aric Almirola as the 2018 driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, SHR co-owner hinted at a return to NASCAR competition as a driver to compete in select road-course races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We don’t have anything near worth announcing by any means, but there are some really cool races, especially Charlotte having a road course race next year, there might be some opportunities that might be a little fun for me to come out, dust things off a little bit,” Stewart said.

Stewart-Haas Racing fields one full-time entry in the Xfinity Series for driver Cole Custer and a part-time entry for Kevin Harvick, who drives for SHR full-time in the Cup Series. SHR also has a technical alliance with Xfinity Series team, Biagi-Denbeste Racing.

During his NASCAR driving career, Stewart was one of the sport’s winningest drivers on road courses in the Cup Series. He has eight-career wins, combined, at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the two road courses currently on the series’ yearly schedule, including his final win at Sonoma last year.

The Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen, in addition to road-course races at Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wis., and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. A road course/oval hybrid race is an addition to the 2018 series schedule.

Since retiring from competing in the NASCAR Cup Series as a driver at the end of the 2016 season, Stewart has been racing frequently in dirt sprint cars.

