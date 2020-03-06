NASCAR Xfinity: Tony Stewart out of retirement for Indy road course

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 31: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee, Tony Stewart, poses for a portrait during the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 31, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Stewart is coming out of NASCAR retirement to drive a Stewart-Haas Racing entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course July 4. SHR isn’t ready to reveal the car number, sponsor, etc.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” Stewart, a Columbus, Ind., native, said. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any race car at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

This year’s race will be the first for the Xfinity Series on the road course at Indianapolis. The series previously raced on the IMS oval course.

Stewart is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields entries in both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series. He retired from full-time competition as a NASCAR driver at the end of the 2016 race season.

Stewart is an 11-time winner in 94 Xfinity Series races. He most recently competed in the series in 2013, winning his only race that season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Richard Childress Racing. His Cup Series stats include 49 wins in 618 races, including Brickyard 400 wins on the IMS oval in 2005 and 2007. Stewart also won three Cup Series titles as a driver in 2002, 2005 and 2011. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January 2020.

Stewart won eight road-course races in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway but has never raced any kind of car on Indy’s road course.

