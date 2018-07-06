NASCAR Xfinity: Toyota goes with Supra for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Toyota officially announced Thursday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, ahead of the Friday-Saturday NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series doubleheader that its Supra model would replace the Camry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019.

“When Ed (Laukes, Toyota Motor North America Group Vice President of Toyota Division Marketing) told me they were bringing Supra back, I almost didn’t believe him. I figured he was messing with me, but Toyota did it and this is a big deal for the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Kyle Busch, 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion and part-time Xfinity Series driver, said. “Supra is an iconic cool car, and to have it racing in NASCAR to highlight Supra’s return speaks to how important this is. I’m hoping to be the first guy to get Supra to victory lane, but I’m sure there’s a few other Toyota drivers thinking the same thing.”

The Supra will join the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, which already compete in the series.

The manufacturer will stick with the Camry for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The Camry raced in that series underwent a redesign ahead of the 2017 season.

“We remain committed to Camry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but we are excited to get that Supra into the Xfinity Series and see it start to build its own history,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said.

Toyota entered the Xfinity Series in 2007 with its Camry and has stuck with the Camry ever since, claiming four manufacturer championships and two driver championships during that time. The 2019 Supra that will compete in the series has been in the works since 2017. Supra previously raced in Super GT and IMSA in the 1980s and the 24 Hours of Le Mans a couple of times a decade later.

“When you talk Toyota and cool cars, Supra is the first thing that comes to mind for many auto enthusiasts,” said Toyota North America Group Vice President of Toyota Division Marketing Ed Laukes said. “Supra’s return in production form is huge news, but now we’re also going to see this iconic sports car return to American motorsport. From a marketing perspective, it’s important to have a race car that evokes the dynamism and character of its showroom counterpart. We’re confident we’ve accomplished that with Supra, and we hope racing fans the world over will proudly cheer its success on track.”

Although its NASCAR debut has been set for the 2019 season-opener at Daytona on Feb. 16 no timeline has been revealed for the return of the production model, which departed from new dealer showroom floors in 2002.

