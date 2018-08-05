NASCAR Xfinity: Travis Mack is Michael Annett’s new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael Annett has a new crew chief in Travis Mack. Matt replaced Jason Stockert as crew chief on the No. 5 JR Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of Saturday’s Zippo 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Stockert has been moved to another position within JRM.

“We are constantly building toward the team’s future,” JR Motorsports Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton said. “At this point in the season it was time for us to evaluate where the No. 5 team was and where we wanted it to be moving forward. It became clear a change was necessary. I want to thank Jason for all he’s done for the organization in building the No. 5 team from the ground up. But we’re also looking forward to a new chapter with Travis. He’s a familiar face to many within the company and we’re excited to put his talents to use with Michael and the Pilot Flying J team.”

Mack comes to JRM from Leavine Family Racing where he was Kasey Kahne’s crew chief on the No. 95 team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series before being released from that position. He previously was with JR Motorsports as a car chief on the organization’s No. 9 team in the Xfinity Series. He was in that position when the No. 9 team, then with Chase Elliott as driver, won the Xfinity (then-Nationwide) Series championship in 2014. Mack moved to Leavine Family Racing with former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne ahead of the 2018 Cup Series season.

“I’m very grateful to be able to return to JR Motorsports,” Mack said. “To have been here previously as car chief and, now, to come back as a crew chief is a tremendous opportunity. I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. and Kelley (Earnhardt-Miller, team co-owners) enough for that. I’m looking forward to getting started with the No. 5 team this weekend.”

The duo of Annett and Mack finished 17th at Watkins Glen on Saturday. Annett is 14th in the Xfinity Series driver standings after 20 races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).