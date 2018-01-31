NASCAR Xfinity, Truck: rookies test Atlanta Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted a two-day NASCAR rookie test Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the Feb. 23-25 NASCAR weekend at the track that will include races for all three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Three drivers participated in the test — Xfinity Series rookies Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Tyler Reddick of JR Motorsports and Camping World Truck Series rookie Dalton Sargeant of GMS Racing.

“Just getting the jitters out,” Bell said was his biggest goal during the test. “I was pretty nervous, and I think everybody is the first time they get in their cars since November. I’m glad today went smoothly.”

Both the Truck and Xfinity series are slated to race at AMS on Feb. 24, making that day the only scheduled doubleheader day for two NASCAR national series. The Atlanta race weekend will culminate in the running of the Cup Series race there the following Sunday.

“I’m happy to be here,” Sargeant said. “It’s my first time on the big track, and it’s definitely a really cool place. I’m looking forward to coming here and racing in February. I think it’s going to be a tough challenge. I know it’s going to be warmer then, so we might be slipping and sliding around a little bit more, but my first overall thoughts is that track is really awesome.”

