NASCAR Xfinity, Truck series 2019 schedules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has released its 2019 schedules for its Xfinity and Gander Outdoors (current Camping World) Truck series. No tracks have gained or lost dates, and for the most part, the schedules mirror the 2018 schedules for the respective series. The only notable changes are the move of the second Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway from a fall date to June 7, just over two months from the first season race there on March 29, and the move of the Eldora Speedway date on the Truck Series schedule by two weeks and a day, shifting from a Wednesday date to a Thursday, Aug. 1 date.

The move of the second Texas race, though, shifts the schedule for other races in and around the Truck Series playoffs. Next year, Michigan International Speedway becomes the final race of the regular season and Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway goes from regular-season finale host to playoff kickoff host.

Below, are the complete 2019 schedules for the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series: