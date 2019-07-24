NASCAR Xfinity: two crew chiefs fined after New Hampshire Motor Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR issued two fines to NASCAR Xfinity Series teams for lug nut issues after Saturday’s ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer, and Jason Burdett, crew chief on the No. 77 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier, each were fined $5,000, because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after the NHMS race.
Custer finished second and Allgaier third in the ROXOR 200. Christopher Bell won the race.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).