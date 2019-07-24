NASCAR Xfinity: two crew chiefs fined after New Hampshire Motor Speedway race

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 20: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, leads the field to the green flag during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 20, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two fines to NASCAR Xfinity Series teams for lug nut issues after Saturday’s ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer, and Jason Burdett, crew chief on the No. 77 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier, each were fined $5,000, because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after the NHMS race.

Custer finished second and Allgaier third in the ROXOR 200. Christopher Bell won the race.

