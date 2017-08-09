NASCAR Xfinity: two crew chiefs suspended after Watkins Glen race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has suspended two crew chiefs in the Xfinity Series for rules infraction discovered in post-race inspections after the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 5.

David Elenaz, crew chief of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team of William Byron, was suspended for one race and fined $10,000 and Byron and the race team were docked 10 points, because the car didn’t meet height requirements in post-race inspection. As a result, Byron’s 10th-place finish was classified as “encumbered” by NASCAR.

“After communicating with NASCAR on the penalty incurred by the No. 9 team following last weekend’s race at Watkins glen, we recognize and accept it,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “The team will move on to Mid-Ohio this weekend with engineer Brandon McSwain serving as interim crew chief for William Byron and the No. 9 Axalta team. Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton will help call the race from pit road on Saturday.”

Steven Lane, crew chief of the No. 28 JGL Racing Toyota team of Dakoda Armstrong, and car chief Rick Markle were suspended for the next three races, because the No. 28 had improperly attached weights. Armstrong finished the Watkins Glen race in the 21st position.

The Xfinity Series next races at Mid-Ohio Road Course in Lexington on Saturday.

