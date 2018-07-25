NASCAR Xfinity: two crew chiefs suspended after New Hampshire Motor Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two NASCAR Xfinity crew chiefs, Erik Phillips of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team and Mike Shiplett on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team, have been suspended for a race, because their cars did not meet NASCAR height requirements after the July 21 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Both crew chiefs also were fined $10,000.

Ryan Preece drove the No. 18 to a third-place finish and John Hunter Nemechek was fourth in the No. 42 in the New Hampshire race. Their respective teams also were docked 10 owner points and the drivers each lost 10 driver points. Neither driver, though, is racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year, so they’re not championship-eligible.

Both teams have announced they will not appeal the penalties, so Phillipos and Shiplett will serve their penalties during Saturday’s race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Nemechek will, again, drive the No. 42 at Iowa. Kyle Benjamen is slated to drive the No. 18.

NASCAR also issued fines for lug nut penalties to two race teams following the New Hampshire race weekend, one in the Xfinity Series and another in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Timothy Brown, crew chief on Timothy Brown, crew chief on the No. 52 Jimmy Means Racing team of driver David Starr in the Xfinity Series was fined $5,000, because the No. 52 has a loose lug nut after last Saturday’s race. Darian Grubb, crew chief on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron in the Cup Series was fined $10,000 for a similar infraction after the July 22 Cup race at NHMS.

