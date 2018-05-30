NASCAR Xfinity: two suspensions issued after Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued its post-Charlotte Motor Speedway penalty report Tuesday, and it included two one-race crew-chief suspensions following the May 26 Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race.

Jason Ratcliff, Christopher Bell’s crew chief on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was issued a one-race suspension and fined $10,000, because the No. 20 didn’t meat post-race height requirements. Bell and the team also were docked 10 driver and owner points. JGR has yet to announce if it will appeal the penalties. If it doesn’t Ratcliff will serve his suspension Saturday during the Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Kevin Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 8 McLeod Motorsports team of Tommy Joe Martins, was handed a one-race suspension and $10,000 fine, because multiple lug nuts were loose or missing on the No. 8 car after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. McLeod Motorsports already has announced it will not appeal the penalty; therefore, Wolfe will serve his suspension during the Pocono race weekend.

Only one penalty was issued in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after the May 27 running of the Coca-Cola 600. Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief on the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team, was fined $10,000, because the car had a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).