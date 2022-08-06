NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs claims fifth win of year at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 06: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs claimed his fifth win in the 21-races, so far, of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The win also was the ninth-career win in 39-career starts.

“My guys did such a great job on strategy, and thank you for that,” Gibbs said. “Thank you to TRD; we feel like we have a simulator that’s really close, so it’s helping us out on these tracks. They work really hard over there, so thank you to everyone that gets the simulator ready. Thank you to all my crew, and maybe we can go win a Cup race tomorrow.”

JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson finished second and third, and Brandon Jones and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Gibbs led a race-high and car-number-matching 54 laps, dominating the second half of the 125-lap race. He gave up the lead to pit during the race’s lone cycle of green-flag stops on lap 101. When the cycle completed on lap 110, Gibbs was back up front.

“We had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra. I’m so excited,” Gibbs said. “I think this style of racing shows the strategy and the pit stops. It’s pretty spread out. But my guys did a great job, and the pit crew worked so hard. I workout with them during the week, and I see how hard they work, every one of them. They do a great job, and my cousin is pitting now, too, so it’s cool to see my family involved. All glory to God, and thank you to my team, Monster Energy, TRD, Sport Clips, Interstate Batteries. My car was faster than Xfinity high-speed internet. Just kidding; it wasn’t that fast.”

Gragson won the two 30-lap stages in the first half of the race and was second in the lap-led category with 39. He won the opening 30-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. He was challenged for the lead late in the stage, though, by Allgaier.

Gragson claimed his second stage win in a side-by-side battle with A.J. Allmendinger after a two-lap, green-flag run to the end of the stage. Gragson and Allmendinger were among 17 drivers who stayed out during a lap-53 caution that came out when David Starr spun as a result of contact from Dillon Bassett.

Before the caution, Allgaier was the race leader.

Allgaier lost a few positions on pit road after stage one, but after Allmendinger took the lead from Gragson on the lap-37 restart for the second stage, Allgaier moved into the lead on lap 38.

By a lap-41 caution for C.J. McLaughlin and Matt Mills, the first for an on-track incident, Gragson was fifth in the running order.

The drivers who pitted during the Starr caution stayed out after stage two while Gragson, Allmendinger and the 17 drivers who stayed out during the Starr caution pitted after the stage. As a result of the two pit strategies, Gibbs was the new race leader for the second half of the race, and Gragson restarted 15th.

The lap-41 and lap-53 cautions were the only yellow flags of the race for on-track incidents.

Josh Berry finished sixth after a pit-road speeding penalty near the halfway point of the race. Allmendinger finished seventh, Daniel Hemric was eighth, Riley Herbst ninth, and Landon Cassill finished 10th.

Sammy Smith looked to be on his way to, perhaps, a first-career top-five in his third-career start before a speeding penalty 25 laps. He wound up 12th.