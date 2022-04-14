NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs fined after Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 07: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Ty Gibbs has been fined $15,000 by NASCAR for a behavioral rules violation after the April 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The fine wasn’t for the shoving and punching match between Gibbs and Sam Mayer after the race. Instead, it was for Gibbs using his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to hit the the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Mayer, on pit road after the race.



Gibbs was upset after being physically shuffled out of contention for the race win after an overtime restart.



NASCAR cited violations of sections 4.3.A&E and 8.8.8 of the rule book in its penalty announcement. NASCAR officials also spoke to both drivers in the Xfinity Series hauler after the race.



Gibbs’ crew chief, Chris Gayle, also was fined $5,000 for one improperly secured lug nut.



Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 team of Sheldon Creed in the Xfinity Series also was penalized after the Martisville race. Crew Jeff Stankiewicz, car chief Kris McCabe and engineer Sam Bowers were suspended four races because of ballast/weight lost during a practice session, a violation of section 10.5.2.5.F of the rule book.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).