NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs’ schedule set

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Super Start Batteries 188 At Daytona Presented by O’Reilly at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs, who won the Super Start Batteries 188 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Saturday, will drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 13 additional NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021 and a No. 81 Toyota in another race. The Daytona road-course race was Gibbs Xfinity Series debut. He became the sixth driver to win his first Xfinity Series start, the first to do so without having NASCAR Cup Series experience.

“Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me,” Gibbs said. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them. I’m just really excited for the rest of the year.”

Gibbs also will drive the No. 54 at Phoenix Raceway on March 13; Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 9; Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 8; Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 15; Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 29; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on June 5; Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June 27; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 7; the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14; Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 21; Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9; and Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Oct. 23.

Gibbs will drive the No. 81 JGR Toyota July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Gibbs is sharing the No. 54 with Ty Dillon and Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. this season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).