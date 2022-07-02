NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wins after last-lap pass at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs took the lead from Kyle Larson on the final lap of the Henry 180 on Saturday to win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. It was Gibbs’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win in the first 16 races of the season and his eighth-career series win in his 34th start.

“It’s part of it. We have to put on a good show for the fans; that’s what we are doing here,” Gibbs said. “It was a great race with Kyle, so happy to be here with the win.”

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson finished second after a dominant performance in his first Xfinity Series race since 2018 and the first race of a part-time Xfinity effort for Hendrick Motorsports. He led a race-high 31 laps.

“He (Gibbs) was able to pass me without even laying a bumper on me at all,” Larson said. “When he passed me clean, I feel like I should not use him up like we’ve seen others do when they make a pass for the lead late. He ran me clean, and then, I was gonna run him clean. It just didn’t work out for me.”

Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

The race was extended from a 45-lap scheduled distance to 48 laps by an overtime restart that followed a lap-44 caution, the fifth caution of the race, when Cole Custer crashed from the third position. Larson was the race leader for the final restart with Gibbs alongside in second.

A 13-car crash that began with contact between Sage Karam and Noah Gragson on lap 25 resulted in a caution that included pit stops for most of the race field, including then-leader Larson. When the race restarted on lap 29, Justin Allgaier and Jeremy Clements, both of whom stayed out, took turns up front before Larson and, then, Custer led by the time the lap was completed.

The yellow flag waved, again, on lap 34. Larson was first off pit road while Custer had a slow stop. Ryan Sieg stayed out to inherit the lead, but when the race restarted on lap 37, Larson retook the position he held most of the race.

Larson won both of the 10-lap stages. His first stage win came after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Pit strategies varied late in the stage with several drivers potting under green before the first caution of the race that cane out on lap eight when Brett Moffitt got stuck in a gravel trap.

Larson waited until after the stage that ended during the Moffitt caution to make his pit stop. Meanwhile, Gibbs, who challenged Larson for the lead at one point in stage one, continued to stay out to restart with the lead in stage two.

Larson retook the lead from Gibbs on 16, and Gibbs made his first pit stop of the day a lap later.

Gibbs also lost the lead early in the second stage to A.J. Allmendinger, who started in the back after a brake issue in practice Friday prevented him from making a qualifying attempt. Allmendinger also stayed out through stage one and during the caution at the end of the stage and restarted third to Gibbs. Allmendinger took the lead in turn five of lap 12, but Gibbs retook the top spot in the same turn of the next lap.

Allmendinger finished sixth, Riley Herbst was seventh, Gragson eighth, Clements ninth, and Sieg finished 10th.