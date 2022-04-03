NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wins at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 02: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and John Hubter Nemechek combined to lead all but one lap of the 250-lap ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Saturday. Gibbs made contact with Nemechek on the final lap of the race and took the lead for the win. Saturday’s win was Gibbs’ seventh-career win in his 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his third win in the seventh race of the 2022 season.



“I definitely deserve one back,” Gibbs said. “We are racing for wins, and they are hard to come by, so I had to take it. We were fighting tight all day. We just couldn’t hold the bottom. John Hunter was a little faster and we had a great race. Good for Toyota to finish one-two. I just got in there deep and had to bump him out of the way up the track. We are short-track racing. Thank you to Monster Energy. What a great car, this is awesome for Toyota. Cool to get our third win, so hopefully, we can keep it rolling. Thank you to everybody. Thank you to the Man above.”

Nemchek finished second after leading a race-high 135 laps for a JGR one-two finish. Gibbs led 114 laps.



“Yes, he and I will settle it on Monday,” Nemechek said of Gibbs’ last-lap move to win the race. “I don’t want to say too much and get myself in trouble, but just got drove through. He didn’t even try to make the corner there. Racers never forget that is for sure.”

Sam Mayer was the only other lap leader, credited with a single lap led before a career-high third-place finish.

With his third-place finish, Mayer claimed the first $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season. Other drivers eligible for the bonus at Richmond included Noah Gragson, A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill after being among the top-four series regular at the finish at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the previous weekend.



Mayer claimed the Richmond bonus by passing Allmendinger for third inside the final 20 laps.



By winning the bonus at Richmond, Mayer made himself eligible for a second $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus to be awarded after the Friday night race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, along with Gibbs, Allmendinger and Riley Herbst, the other top-four finishers among Xfinity Series regulars at Richmond.



Allmendinger finished fourth, and Herbst in Saturday’s race.



Gibbs started on the pole at Richmond but lost the lead to Nemechek on lap 12. Nemechek went on to win the first stage at lap 75.



Gibbs retook the lead on lap 144 and won stage two at lap 250.



Inside the final 40 laps, the two JGR teammates raced side-by-side for the lead and traded the top position back-and forth.



Daniel Hemric finished sixth, Josh Berry was seventh, Brandon Brown was eighth, Ryan Sieg ninth and Parker Retzlaff 10th.