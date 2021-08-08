NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wins at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey at Watkins Glen International on August 07, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Ty Gibbs claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity in only his 10th-career series race on Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. With thwin, the 18-year-old became the youngest winner at the track.



Gibbs dominated the second half of the race, leading 43 of the 82 laps that made up the race and held off road-course aces and full-time Xfinity Series drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric for the road-course win. Allmendinger and Cindric finished second third, and each won a 20-lap stage in the first half of the race.

“First of all, I have to say thank you to the man above,” Gibbs said. “That was probably the most fun race I’ve ever been in with A.J. and with the 7 (Justin Allgaier) and the 22 (Cindric); those guys are very experienced veterans in this racing series. To be able to race and beat them just means a lot. I learned a lot from them too. I just can’t thank Monster Energy, TRD – my Toyota Racing Supra was super fast today and this is just a dream come true.”

Daniel Hemric took the lead early in the 42-lap third and final stage by staying out during a lap-49 caution for Matt Mills. After staying out, though, Hemric gave up the lead to pit under green on lap 56.



Gibbs inherited the lead when Hemric pitted and ran up front most of the remaining laps. Gibbs did give up the lead briefly to Cindric and, then, Allmendinger on late-race restarts. Cindric took the lead from Gibbs on a lap-71 restart, and Allmendinger got the lead from Gibbs on a lap-79 restart. But both of those leads lasted only one lap apiece before Gibbs reassumed to top spot.



“We just weren’t quite good enough to fire off,” Cindric said. “I felt like Ty was probably better than me and A.J. most of the race, but I gave it my all and took the lead on the restart and probably wasn’t good enough to hold it. We’ll take it and move on. It was a solid day for points with our Carshop Ford Mustang. Like I said, I just wish we would have been able to hold the lead after that restart, but probably not good enough.”

Cindric won the first stage after starting on the front row and taking the lead from Justin Allgaier on lap one.



Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones led early in the second stage after both drivers stayed out late in the first stage and during the caution that followed. Gibbs had already taken his first lead on lap 26 by the time Burton made his first pit stop on lap 28 and Jones on lap 30.



Allmendinger took the lead from Gibbs on a lap-37 restart on his way to the stage-two win on lap 40.



Allgaier finished fourth and Burton rounded out the top-five. Jones finished sixth after a pit-road speeding penalty on his first stop. Noah Gragson was seventh and Jeb Burton eighth. Justin Haley finished ninth after reporting a transmission problem in the second half of the race, and Sam Mayer wax 10th.