NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Majeski back in No. 60 for season-finale

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski will climb back behind the wheel of the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford for his third NASCAR Xfinity start of his career and the 2017 season for the series season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

“I’m excited to head to Homestead,” Majeski said. “I’ve really enjoyed racing in the Xfinity Series this season and am happy that I get another shot at a strong finish to close out the season. I know that we will have a strong Ford and will, hopefully, be able to contend for a win to go into the offseason on a high note.”

Both of Majeski’s previous Xfinity starts came at Iowa Speedway in Newton. He crashed in the first race and finished 16th in the second.

Roush Fenway’s No. 60 is the winningest car in series history, winning 93 times with drivers including Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Clint Buescher. Biffle, Edwards and Buescher won Xfinity Series championships in the car, most recently Buescher in 2015. The No. 60 has raced sparingly since then, though. Majeski’s two starts earlier this season have been the only two starts for the No. 60 this year.

Already this year, Majeski has claimed his fourth-consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour championship with six wins. Also this year, Majeski has won 20 of 32 Late Model races and posted one top-fives and five top-10s in five ARCA Racing Series races.

Mike Kelley will be Majeski’s crew chief at Homestead. Kelley was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series when he won back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012. He has 12 wins as a crew chief in the series.

