NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Majeski claims Roush Fenway Racing getting out of series

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to Ty Majeski, Roush Fenway Racing is shuttering its NASCAR Xfinity Series program. The team’s former driver made the revelation to Speed51.com while in Pensacola, Fla., for Sunday’s Snowball Derby late model race.

Majeski made 15 starts in the Xfinity Series between 2017 and 2018, all from behind the wheel of the No. 16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. He drove the car in 12 races this year, sharing the ride with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Majeski plans to return to late model racing in 2019, while Briscoe and Cindric remain in the Xfinity Series. Briscoe already has announced he’ll drive full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing, and Cindric will drive for Team Penske full-time next season.

Ryan Reed has driven full-time for Roush Fenway Racing since 2014 with sponsorship backing from Lilly Diabetes, which recently announced its departure from the team. Soon after the Lilly Diabetes announcement, Reed announced he wouldn’t return to the team, either.

“I am ready for the challenge of free agency and putting myself in the opportunity to do what I love, which is win races and be a champion for others that live with diabetes,” a statement from Reed read.

Chris Buescher won an Xfinity Series championship with RFR in 2015, but the team struggled the last three seasons. Roush Fenway’s only win since 2015 was a win by Reed at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2017.

Reed’s two top-five race finishes in 2018 were the only two over the course of the 33-race season for the two-car team. Reed also scored 10 top-10 finishes, but the No. 60 trio of drivers combined for only five — two by Majeski and three with Briscoe.

Cindric and Briscoe also raced in 2018 for other teams. Cindric ran the full season, running 24 races for Team Penske. Those races resulted in seven top-five finishes. Briscoe won a race in five starts for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Roush Fenway Racing also started the 2017 season as a two-car team, but sponsorship issues resulted in the closure of a No. 6 team and the release of driver Darrell Wallace Jr. after 12 races.

