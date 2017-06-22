NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Majeski returns No. 60 ride in debut at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday night in the American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

Majeski signed on as a Roush Fenway Racing development driver last year. According to a report on Speed51.com , RFR Driver Development Coordinator Eric Peterson has a goal of putting Majeski in an Xfinity car full-time next season. The development deal with Roush Fenway Racing has put Majeski in an ARCA Racing Series car for six races between 2016 and 2017, resulting in one top-five, a fourth, at Madison (Wis.) International Speedway in 2016. Majeski was named the 2016 and 2017 Short Track Driver of the Year by Speed51.com

“I’m just very thankful for the opportunity,” Majeski told Speed51.com . “There aren’t too many racers to make it on performance anymore. I’m very honored to be one of them. It took a little bit for everything to come together, but patience is key. I’m really looking forward to this season and beyond.”

The No. 60 hasn’t been raced by RFR for awhile, even though it’s the winningest car in Xfinity Series history. The number was previously carried by drivers including Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Chris Buescher for Roush Fenway in series competition. Biffle, Edwardws and Buescher all won Xfinity championships in the car, with the most recently coming for Buescher in 2015. Also, Martin was 39 races from behind the wheel of the No. 60.

“With Ty Majeski, I think Roush Fenway may have the one,” Martin said. “I think he is Roush Fenway’s next Matt Kenseth or Carl Edwards. I think they are sitting good with him as a young driver developing. I’ll be watching him with great interest.”

Roush Fenway shuttered operations of the No. 60 team after Buescher moved from the Xfinity Series to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series upon winning his Xfinity championship in 2015. RFR recently shuttered operations of its No. 6 team that had Darrell Wallace Jr. as driver. The organizations still fields a No. 16 Ford for Ryan Reed.

