NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick gets third win of 2019

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 08: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 08, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of 2019 Saturday in the LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He becomes the third driver to win three races, so far, this season, joining Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

“That’s one way to sneak in with a win! I’m so proud of the No. 2 KCMG team for all their hard work today,” Reddick said. “The balance of our Camaro this weekend was tricky to nail down, but we made progress throughout the race and got better each run. We knew strategy would probably come into play at Michigan as far as deciding who would win, so when the opportunity came to pit under a late caution that would put us right on our number for fuel to make it to the end, we took it and came out third. We knew that the No. 20 (Bell) and No. 00 (Custer) couldn’t make it unless a caution came out, so I focused more on maintaining a gap on the rest of the field and saving more fuel than on chasing those two guys down. Luck was on our side today, and we were able to run away with the win. I can’t thank everyone at RCR enough for the cars were showing up with at the track. We’re having a lot of fun this year, and I think that shows with the results.”

Custer and Bell were running first and second when they pitted for a splash of fuel on lap 115. With their stops, Reddick inherited his race-winning lead.

Reddick and most other drivers made final pit stops during the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 77. Bell’s team wanted him to pit, but a miscommunication kept him on the race track. Custer, directed to do what Bell did during the caution, also stayed out as a result.

After needing to pit under green late in the race, Custer wound up with a 12th place finish and Bell wad 13th.

“It was just a miscommunication,” Bell said. “My definition was a little different than what Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) had planned. Ultimately, that was a big hiccup in our day. The 00 blew our doors off, so we just have to get faster. That’s our biggest thing, and for whatever reason, on the bigger tracks right now, I don’t have the speed that the 00 has. We just have to keep working hard and get our Rheem Supra to be a little bit faster, and it will be easy to clean up the miscommunication, there.”

Noah Gragson passed Paul Menard and JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett in the final two laps to finish second. Annett finished third, and Menard was fourth. Justin Allgaier was fifth to give JRM three cars in the top-five of the finishing order.

Menard, the only previous Michigan winner and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular in Saturday’s race, dominated the first half of the 125-lap race. He led the entire opening 30-lap stage en route to a stage win. He also led nearly all of the second stage that ended on lap 60 before he was passed by Bell on lap 59. Custer also passed Menard on the final lap of the second stage to move Menard back to third.

Bell continued to lead until he was passed by Custer on lap 95. Custer and Bell continued to run first and second until their late-race, green-flag stops.

“Ultimately, we just weren’t fast enough,” Bell said. The 00 drove by us like we were sitting still. Just have to get a little bit faster here where we can compete with these guys.”

Below, is the finishing order of the LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway:

