NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick joins RCR for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick will drive for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, the race team announced Wednesday. He’ll finish the 2018 season as driver of the No. 9 at JR Motorsports.

“I’m really looking forward to joining RCR in 2019,” Reddick said. “RCR has had a stout Xfinity program throughout the years with a lot of talented team members and resources available to its drivers. I want to thank JR Motorsports for what they’ve done this past year to help me advance my career and skills behind the wheel. Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage.”

The 2018 season is Reddick’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. There are three races left in the season, including Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. He raced part-time in the series last year as a driver for Chip Ganassi Racing. In all, he has made 48-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in two wins, nine top-fives and 23 top-10 finishes. He’s among the eight drivers remaining in the 2018 Xfinity Series playoffs.

“Tyler has had a lot of success so far in his racing career, and we intend on continuing that success with him in 2019,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “I’m confident that he will do a great job representing RCR on and off the track. Tyler is a talented driver who’s not afraid to go after wins, and I look forward to seeing that drive to win on the track with us next season.”

Reddick also has experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made 63 starts in that series between 2013 and 2016, resulting in three wins, 25 top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).