NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick regular season champ, playoff field set

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #23 Berry’s Manufacturing Chevrolet, Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet, Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Switch Chevrolet, Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Juniper Toyota, Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Ford, Michael Annett, driver of the #1 Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet, Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 RSS Racing Chevrolet, Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem/Smurfit Kappa Toyota, pose for a photo as the 16 playoff contenders following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, the race win was his second win, of sorts, of the event. Earlier in the 200-lap race, Reddick clinched the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular championship. With that title came an extra 15 playoff points.

“We set out today to clinch the regular-season championship and did just that and more,” Reddick said. “This is a huge accomplishment for everyone at RCR and ECR Engines and all the work they’ve put in this year. We have been focusing on playoff points over the last few weeks, trying to capitalize on them as much as possible, so this will be a nice bonus to help kick off our title run at Richmond Raceway next week. On top of it all, we were able to pull off the win tonight.”

Saturday’s win at Las Vegas was Reddick’s fifth win of the 26-race regular season, one shy of the series leading mark of six achieved by Christopher Bell and Cole Custer. Both Bell and Custer finished the Vegas race in the top-five, with Bell finishing second to Reddick after leading over three-quarters of the race distance.

The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, the final race of the regular season, didn’t change the makeup of the 12-driver playoff field; it just cemented the lineup that includes Reddick, Bell, Custer, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and John Hunter Nemechek.

Reddick, Bell and Custers have been given the moniker of “The Big Three,” as they’ve combined to dominate the Xfinity Series this season. Despite his 15 bonus points, Reddick heads into the seven-race playoffs tied with Custer for second in the standings, 11 points behind Bell.

Sieg wound up last in the official race finishing order at LVMS, despite crossing the start/finish line in the 14th position, because his car failed post-race inspection. He’s not last among the 12 playoff drivers in the standings, though. Instead, he’s 11th, a single point ahead of 12th-plade Nemechek. First-place Bell is 55 points ahead of Nemechek.

