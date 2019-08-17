NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick starts in back, ends up in front at Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 16: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Tame the BEAST Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick started last but was first at the checkered flag in the Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday night to claim his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season. He led 19 laps over the course of the 300-lap race, including the last 11 after taking the lead when Justin Allgaier blew a tire.

“We were making some gains on the No. 7 (Allgaier) for the lead as the laps wound down, and then all the sudden, it was like the seas parted,” Reddick said. “Everything came together in those final 10 laps, and we were able to get the win. It felt great to get this No. 2 TAME the BEAST team back in victory lane, and I hope we can find ourselves there a few more times before the end of the year.”

Chase Briscoe finished second after extra pit stops to repair a damaged car and a pit-road speeding penalty. John Hunter Nemechek was third after also overcoming a speeding penalty and a spin on lap 51. Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Reddick started in the back after after four pre-qualifying inspection failures kept him from participating in pole qualifying. He also saw his car chief ejected from the BMS garage and pit areas, and he had to serve a pit-road, pass-through penalty that put him a lap down at the start of the race.

“We had to overcome adversity all day long, so to cap this off with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway is huge,” Reddick said. “We started from the back with a pass through penalty, and had a little bit of a hole to dig out of. Luckily, we got a caution pretty fast and got back on the lead lap and we began to push our way through the field.”

Reddick got his lap back early, courtesy of a lap-eight caution. He got up to as high as second in the running order after a lap-72 caution, but he was shuffled to the back, again, when he spun on lap 82 while racing Allgaier for the lead.

“I tried to make good on my promise to my crew chief Randall Burnett and the team to win the first stage, but the car slid out on me,” Reddick said. “We luckily didn’t receive any damage, just some flat tires and were able to pit to fix that. Unfortunately, we had a slight miscue on pit road and got sent to the back again. I knew with how well our TAME the BEAST Chevrolet was handling, we could make it back up to the front, and we did.”

Reddick led for the first time after yellow-flag pit stops that followed the second stage that ended on lap 170. He lost that lead to Allgaier soon after the restart on lap 181.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch and Allgaier combined to lead most of the race, with Busch leading a race-high 137 laps and Allgaier 131. Busch also was the winner of the second stage, but right after his stage win, he retired from the race with a blown engine.

Despite the late-race blown tire, Allgaier managed a top-10 finish — eighth.

Busch was one of three big-name, Cup Series drivers who started Friday night’s race, but like Busch, none of them were on-track at the finished. Erik Jones and Joey Logano’s exits came even earlier that Busch’s when they were collected in a multi-car crash on lap 37. That wreck also involved two of the Xfinity Series’ biggest names — Cole Custer and Christopher Bell.

“Typical Bristol crash,” Logano said. “You see them wrecking in front of you, and you’re on the brakes as hard as you can, and they just keep piling in, and you can’t stop quick enough. Some of that comes from a poor qualifying effort and from that you get caught up in things. I thought we were okay. Even saying that, we were still up to seventh or eighth. We weren’t that far back from starting 19th. We were picking our way through there, but it just happens.”

Allgaier failed to win a stage despite his significant amount of time up front. After Busch started on the pole and led the first 59 laps, Allgaier passed him for the top-spot on lap 60. But during his battle with Reddick late in the first 85-lap stage, Brandon Jones got by him to win stage one when it ended under caution.

Allgaier also led most of the 130-lap third stage before his late-race tire problem.

Gray Gaulding finished the Food City 300 in the sixth position. Timmy Hill tied a career-best seventh-place finish. Michael Annett was ninth, and Landon Cassill finished 10th.

