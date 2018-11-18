NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick wins 2018 title with Homestead win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick claimed his second win of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the Ford EcoBoost 300 series 2018 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the win came two season honors — Xfinity Series champion and Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year.

“The year wasn’t the smoothest for us, but I knew coming in here, if we just made it to Homestead, this is a great track for me; it rewards my aggression,” Reddick said. “Tonight, we hit the wall a lot, but the car kept in one piece long enough for me to get to the end. These guys worked so hard all year on the BurgerFi Chevrolet. We had to overcome a lot. This year was all about learning. It was an up and down year, and with everything we had to do, we had to do it in the playoffs, and it rewarded us with a championship. We can hang our hat on that. I know people will say we weren’t consistent, but we got it done when it counted most.”

Meanwhile, the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team was crowned the 2018 Xfinity Series owners’ champion after its driver, Cole Custer, finished second to Reddick in Saturday’s race. Custer dominated the first half of the race, leading 95 of the 200 laps that made up the race, including the first 93 after starting from the pole.

“First off, congrats to Tyler. I’m happy for him,” Custer said. “He could run the wall better than I could at the end there, and we were so far back from our pit stop with their strategy, that once I got to him, it seemed like our tires kind of equaled out, and then, he started running the top and I couldn’t keep up with him. It is what it is. It was a solid day. We had a fast car; we just didn’t have it play out right at the end. I’ve just got to thank everybody at Haas Automation, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart – everybody that’s been behind us all year. We were really close; it’s just sucks to be second.”

Custer lost the lead to John Hunter Nemechek on pit road after the second stage.

Reddick and Christopher Bell combined to lead the final 150 laps after a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Reddick took the lead for good on lap 164. Bell fell off the pace and made an unscheduled stop for a flag tire with 10 laps remaining. He wound up 11th at the checkered flag.

“Not the night we wanted for the Gamestop Camry; That’s for sure,” Bell said. “But, overall, the season was excellent. We had a really fast Camrys week in and week out. Unfortunately tonight, I wasn’t good enough. Hats off to everyone on this team 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing and everyone at the shop. Thank you for building fast race cars. Congratulations to Tyler Reddick. He did a great job and went out to attack all night. It paid off for him.”

Bell was the only championship contenders outside the top-five at the finish. The remaining title contender, Daniel Hemric, was fourth.

