NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick wins at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the regular season championship during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick closed the 2019 regular season by clinching the regular-season title and topping that off with a race win in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. It was Reddick’s fifth win of the season, moving him to within one win of the six-win tallies of Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

“We set out today to clinch the regular-season championship and did just that and more,” Reddick said. “This is a huge accomplishment for everyone at RCR and ECR Engines and all the work they’ve put in this year. We have been focusing on playoff points over the last few weeks, trying to capitalize on them as much as possible, so this will be a nice bonus to help kick off our title run at Richmond Raceway next week. On top of it all, we were able to pull off the win tonight.”

Bell and Custer also finished in the top-10. Bell was runner-up to Reddick on Saturday after leading 154 of the 200 laps that made up the race.

“It’s really gratifying to see how fast we were on a mile-and-a-half,” Bell said. “Our short-track stuff has been really, really good, and the mile-and-a-half stuff, it seems like a couple guys have had us covered. We can say that we had them covered today.”

Cole Custer finished fourth. Other top-10 finishers included Brandon Jones in third and Justin Allgaier in fifth.

Reddick took the lead from Bell on lap 171 and led the final 30 laps of the race after a pit strategy different from the other frontrunners. Reddick pitted while most of the race field stayed out during the fourth and final caution of the race for a C.J. McLaughlin wreck on lap 128.

On newer tires, Reddick moved up through the field, and when others had to pit under green, Reddick cycled up to the lead. Bell gave up the lead when he pitted on lap 169.

“We fought with the balance of our No. 2 Tame the Beast Camaro all race long, and knew we weren’t the strongest with that tonight, so when the opportunity came out late in the third stage to pit off-sequence and fill up on fuel to try to win it on fuel mileage, we took it,” Reddick said. “That last 60 or so laps were nerve-wracking, but we saved just enough to make it and still do a burnout. This is a huge team win, and I’m so proud of everyone on this No. 2 team. What a great way to close the regular season and head into the playoffs.”

Bell’s dominance included wins in both of the 45-lap stages in the first half of the race. He took the lead from pole sitter Custer on the first lap and led the entire opening stage. By the end of the second stage on lap 90, Bell had led all but two laps. Allgaier was credited with leading lap 48 under caution and and lap 52 on the restart early in the second stage. Bell had leads over five second at the end of each of the stages.

Allgaier was able to take the lead from Bell on a lap-116 restart, but on lap 127, Bell reassumed the position.

Only six drivers finished the race on the lead lap, with Noah Gragson finishing sixth. Gray Gaulding was seventh, John Hunter Nemechek was eighth, Riley Herbst ninth, and Elliott Sadler finished 10th in his final NASCAR race.

Austin Cindric ran inside the top-five for a significant portion of the race, but he wound up 12th after a couple of pit-road penalties. He was penalized for an uncontrolled tire after the first stage. He was penalized, again, for having too many crewman over the pit wall during a lap-112 caution for a Tommy Joe Martins spin. The crewman, though, was a member of another team who assisted by catching another Cindric uncontrolled tire.

The drivers who held provisional playoff spots heading into the Vegas race maintained those positions, with Reddick, Bell, Custer, Allgaier, Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Gragson, Michael Annett, Justin Haley, Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Sieg advancing.

Sieg was 14th at the checkered flag, but he wound up last in the official finishing order as a result of his car being too low in the front during post-race inspections.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

