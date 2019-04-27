NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick wins at Talladega

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick claimed his first win for Richard Childress Racing on Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It was the first-career win for crew chief Randall Burnett and the first Xfinity Series win for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega.

Gray Gaulding took runner-up honors after claiming the second position with a pass on Christopher Bell on the final lap. Bell finished third, and Chase Briscoe was fourth.

“This is freaking awesome,” Gaulding said of his career-best finish. “This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”

Like the two most recent series race winners — Cole Custer at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Christopher Bell at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway — Reddick’s race win also meant a Dash 4 Cash bonus win. As a result, Reddick claimed the third of four $100,000 bonuses available in the 2019 edition of the program and made himself eligible for the final bonus of the year at Dover (Del.) International Speedway next weekend.

The top-four drivers in the Talladega finishing order will be the four drivers contesting the final Dash 4 Cash bonus at Dover.

Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Custer were the other two drivers vying for the bonus at Talladega, courtesy of their race finishes at Richmond. Cindric also was in the top-five at Talladega. Allgaier and Custer, though, were involved in on-track incidents, both of them being among those involved in a multi-car crash on lap 95 and Allgaier also being involved in another multi-car crash on lap 109.

The lap-109 crash resulted in the eighth and final caution of the race and a 14-minute red flag, setting the race up for a two-lap green-flag sprint to the finish with Reddick and Bell on the front row.

Reddick led a race-high 34 laps and was up front at the end of the opening stage on lap 25, but his drive to the win wasn’t without its speed bumps. He was penalized for two pit-road infractions — for speeding on pit road right after winning the opening stage and for taking equipment out of his pit box when he left his pit stall with his jack still under his car after the second stage.

Reddick also scraped the wall near the end of the second stage. If not for a caution for debris on lap 66, the reigning champ likely would’ve gone a lap down. He was back up near the top-five of the running order by the fifth caution of the race on lap 85. He was the leader for a restart following the seventh caution on lap 103.

“I was just a wild day,” Reddick said. “The day kept getting crazier as we were working. It took us longer than we planned. We came out way behind the leaders and we were two laps from getting lapped and somehow got lucky and the caution came out and saved us and threw us right back in the mix.”

Reddick led most of the opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Michael Annett on the opening lap. Ross Chastan rain second to Reddick through most of the first stage, taking a brief lead from him just before the first caution of the race for a Brandon Jones spin on lap seven. When the race resumed, Reddick retook the lead.

After running second to Reddick throughout the first 25 laps, though, Chastain, like Reddick, was assessed a pit-road speeding penalty after the stage ended.

JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Allgaier ran first and second throughout the second stage. Allgaier started the second stage as the leader after staying out between the stages, while Gragson was second among those who pitted after stage one. When the race restarted for the second stage, Gragson took the lead from his teammate and went on to win the second stage at lap 50.

But right after his stage win, Gragson pitted before pit road opened between the second 25-lap stage and the final 63-lap stage, because his car’s water temperature was dangerously high, due to an excessive amount of debris on his grille. On lap 85, he spun and hit an inside retaining wall.

Bell, Annett and Allgaier led laps in the final stage before Reddick took his final lead of the race.

Finishing sixth through 10th were John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Haley, Josh Williams, Landon Cassill and Chris Cockrum.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

