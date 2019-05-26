NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick wins hot race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet, poses with the winner’s decal on his car in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick withstood the heat at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday to claim victory in the Alsco 300 for his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season.

“Hats off to all of Richard Childress Racing,” Reddick said. “We were pretty good going into the two off-weeks, but we weren’t really happy with where we were, and they worked really hard and worked on a couple things, and we were so good when we came back here to Charlotte. I’m just so pumped about the work ethic of everyone at the shop and the guys here with me today. They just worked their tails off. We held off Justin Allgaier who is really tough to beat.”

Allgaier finished second for the second-consecutive race. Jeffrey Earnhardt finished a career-best third after overcoming and incident in which he hit the wall after a flat tire in the second half of the race.

“It’s pretty awesome to come out of here with a top-five,” Earnhardt said. “I kept flirting with the top line, getting higher and higher. Once you get up there and get loose, there’s nowhere to go but in the wall. Those guys did a great job getting it sorted out and getting us back out there to come back from a lap down. We just gave it all we had there at the end; that’s all I had left in the tank. I’m just thankful for the opportunity; it’s a dream come true to get to drive in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment and live out my dreams. We’re out here with the JGR and the Xtreme Concepts Racing guys to go for wins, and we’re definitely working toward that. I’m just lucky enough to get back in this No. 18 Supra next week at Pocono.”

Noah Gragson was fourth after a pit-road penalty, and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.

After taking his first lead on lap 72, Reddick led a race-high 110 laps of the 200-lap race, including a win of the second 45-lap stage of the race.

Reddick ran third to Cole Custer and Christopher Bell throughout the first 45-lap stage. Bell won the stage after starting the race on the pole, losing the lead to Custer on the opening lap and taking it back on lap 17.

Bell and Custer struggled later, though. With a flat tire, Bell hit the wall and fell out of the race with with two laps remaining in the second stage. Custer fell outside the top-20 after multiple slow pit stops to repair damage from hitting debris. He got back up to the front later in the race before also hitting the wall and falling of the pace with six laps remaining.

Brandon Jones led significant laps early in the second stage after getting off pit road first after the opening stage, but like Bell, he suffered a flat tire and hit the wall with a couple of laps remaining in stage two. Unline Bell, Jones continued and wound up with a 10th-place finish.

Other top-10 finishers included Michael Annett in sixth, Jeb Burton in seventh, Ryan Sieg in eighth and Austin Cindric in ninth.

