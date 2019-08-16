NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick’s car fails inspection four times

LEXINGTON, OHIO – AUGUST 09: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet, gets in his car for practice laps at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 09, 2019 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, was prohibited from participating in qualifying Friday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s Food City 300, because his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. As a result, he’ll start the race in the back.

Additional penalties include the ejection of car chief Cam Strader and a pass-through penalty on pit road after the race takes the green-flag. Given Bristol’s short-track layout, the penalty will likely put Reddick laps down in the opening laps of the race.

Reddick and his team likely also will be docked 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

Reddick has three race wins, so far, in 2019.

